The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
K12: Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot

October 22, 2019 4:56 pm
 
HERNDON, Va. (AP) _ K12 Inc. (LRN) on Tuesday reported a loss of $9.7 million in its fiscal first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Herndon, Virginia-based company said it had a loss of 25 cents.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 18 cents per share.

The online education company posted revenue of $257.1 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in January, K12 said it expects revenue in the range of $255 million to $260 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.02 billion to $1.03 billion.

K12 shares have climbed slightly since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $24.84, an increase of 46% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LRN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LRN

