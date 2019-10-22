K12: Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot

HERNDON, Va. (AP) _ K12 Inc. (LRN) on Tuesday reported a loss of $9.7 million in its fiscal first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Herndon, Virginia-based company said it had a loss of 25 cents.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 18 cents per share.

The online education company posted revenue of $257.1 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in January, K12 said it expects revenue in the range of $255 million to $260 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.02 billion to $1.03 billion.

K12 shares have climbed slightly since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $24.84, an increase of 46% in the last 12 months.

