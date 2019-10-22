Listen Live Sports

Lockheed: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

October 22, 2019 7:38 am
 
BETHESDA, Md. (AP) _ Lockheed Martin Corp. (LMT) on Tuesday reported third-quarter net income of $1.61 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Bethesda, Maryland-based company said it had profit of $5.66.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $5.03 per share.

The aerospace and defense company posted revenue of $15.17 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $14.98 billion.

Lockheed expects full-year earnings to be $21.55 per share, with revenue expected to be $59.1 billion.

Lockheed shares have increased 43% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index has climbed 20%. The stock has climbed 14% in the last 12 months.

