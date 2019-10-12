Listen Live Sports

Mack Truck workers in 3 states to strike

October 12, 2019 2:30 pm
 
MACUNGIE, Pa. (AP) — The union representing thousands of workers at Mack Truck plants in Pennsylvania and two other states has announced plans to go on strike this weekend.

The United Automobile Workers Union Local 677 said on its website that the Mack Truck council voted Thursday night to begin a walkout at 11:59 p.m. Saturday. The company said the strike involves about 3,500 employees at facilities in Pennsylvania, Maryland and Florida.

Picketing was to begin at 8 a.m. Sunday at the Mack Truck cab and vehicle assembly plant and a logistics center in Macungie just outside Allentown.

The union says many issues remain unresolved, including wage increases, job security, and pension and health benefits.

Mack Trucks President Martin Weissburg said he was “surprised and disappointed” by the decision, saying progress was being made.

