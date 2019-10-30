Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

Markel: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

October 30, 2019 10:20 am
 
< a min read
Share       

GLEN ALLEN, Va. (AP) _ Markel Corp. (MKL) on Tuesday reported third-quarter earnings of $193.4 million.

The Glen Allen, Virginia-based company said it had net income of $13.95 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $7.55 per share.

The insurer posted revenue of $2.03 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $2 billion, which met Street forecasts.

Advertisement

Markel shares have increased slightly more than 9% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 11% in the last 12 months.

        Insight by Recorded Future: Cybersecurity professionals tackle the latest thinking in data analytic-driven and threat hunting in this exclusive executive briefing.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MKL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MKL

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
10|28 Hypersonic Weapons
10|28 56th Annual AOC International Symposium...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

2019 National Veterans Creative Arts Festival

Today in History

1941: FDR approves Lend-Lease aid to the USSR