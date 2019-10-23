Listen Live Sports

Marketing CEO to be sentenced in college admissions scheme

October 23, 2019 5:53 am
 
BOSTON (AP) — A California marketing executive and author is returning to federal court to be sentenced for her role in a college admissions bribery scheme.

Jane Buckingham is scheduled to appear in Boston’s federal court Wednesday. The 51-year-old Los Angeles resident pleaded guilty in May to a single count of fraud and conspiracy in a deal with prosecutors.

Buckingham has admitted to paying $50,000 to have a test proctor take the ACT exam for her son in 2018. It landed him a 35 out of 36 on the test, ranking in the 96th percentile nationally.

Prosecutors are recommending six months in prison. Her lawyers suggest a year of probation, a fine and community service.

Buckingham is CEO of the marketing firm Trendera. She has apologized and says she has “absolutely no excuse.”

