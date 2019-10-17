Listen Live Sports

Markets Right Now: Earnings, Britain-Europe deal lift stocks

October 17, 2019 12:00 pm
 
NEW YORK (AP) — The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):

11:45 a.m.

A round of solid corporate earnings and a breakthrough in negotiations over Britain’s exit from the European Union put investors in a buying mood.

Companies including Netflix, CSX and Morgan Stanley rose Thursday after reporting surprisingly good profits.

Industrial and health care companies led the broad gains. Communications stocks also rose.

A 5.7% drop in IBM pulled the Dow Jones Industrial Average slightly lower.

The S&P 500 rose 4 points, or 0.2%, to 2,994.

The Dow edged down 7 points to 26,993. The Nasdaq added 13 points, or 0.2%, to 8,138.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury held steady at 1.74%.

___

9:40 a.m.

Stocks are opening broadly higher on Wall Street as investors applauded solid earnings from a number of U.S. companies.

Investors were also encouraged Thursday by news that Britain had reached a tentative deal to separate from the European Union.

Netflix jumped 7.4% after reporting earnings the night before that blew past analysts’ forecasts.

Industrial companies were doing well. Honeywell added 2.2% and CSX, a railroad operator, climbed 2.7%. Both turned in quarterly results that were better than investors were expecting.

The S&P 500 rose 12 points, or 0.4%, to 3,002.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 72 points, or 0.3%, to 27,079. The Nasdaq added 50 points, or 0.6%, to 8,174.

Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 1.76%.

