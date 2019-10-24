Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

Markets Right Now: Solid earnings send stocks higher

October 24, 2019 9:43 am
 
< a min read
Share       

NEW YORK (AP) — The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are moving broadly higher on Wall Street after several big U.S. companies reported results that pleased investors.

Microsoft, Comcast and Astrazeneca all rose in early trading Thursday after reporting solid third-quarter numbers.

Advertisement

Tesla soared 15.6% after posting a surprise profit of $143 million, raising hopes the electric car pioneer may finally be turning the corner.

        Insight by Recorded Future: Cybersecurity professionals tackle the latest thinking in data analytic-driven and threat hunting in this exclusive executive briefing.

Twitter plunged 19% after cutting its outlook, blaming some of its problems on bugs related to its advertising platform.

The S&P 500 rose 8 points, or 0.3%, to 3,012.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 46 points, or 0.2%, to 26,875. The Nasdaq rose 50 points, or 0.6%, to 8,169.

Bond prices rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 1.75%.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
10|21 DC CyberWeek
10|21 70th Annual International Astronautical...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Council of International Sports for Military games underway

Today in History

1921: The Unknown Soldier is selected to honor WWI dead