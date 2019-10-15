Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Markets Right Now: Solid earnings send stocks higher

October 15, 2019
 
NEW YORK (AP) — The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):

4 p.m.

Stocks notched solid gains on Wall Street as investors welcomed surprisingly good quarterly results from some of the nation’s biggest companies.

Strong earnings from UnitedHealth Group, JPMorgan Chase and other companies helped lift the market Tuesday, erasing modest losses from a day earlier.

UnitedHealth soared 8% and JPMorgan added 3%.

The S&P 500 rose 29 points, or 1%, to 2,995.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 237 points, or 0.9%, to 27,025. The Nasdaq rose 100 points, or 1.2%, to 8,148.

Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 1.77%.

___

11:45 a.m.

Stocks are broadly higher on Wall Street as investors applauded some good results in the first batch of earnings reports from major U.S. companies.

UnitedHealth Group, the nation’s largest insurer, jumped 7.4% Tuesday after again raising its 2019 earnings forecast.

JPMorgan Chase rose 4.1% after reporting results that easily beat analysts’ forecasts, thanks partly to higher interest rates and solid gains in investment banking.

Goldman Sachs fell slightly after reporting a drop in profits.

The S&P 500 rose 33 points, or 1.1%, to 2,999.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 267 points, or 1%, to 27,054. The Nasdaq rose 100 points, or 1.2%, to 8,148.

Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 1.75%.

___

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are opening broadly higher on Wall Street as investors found things to like in the first batch of third-quarter corporate earnings reports.

UnitedHealth Group, the nation’s largest insurer, jumped 5.4% after again raising its 2019 earnings forecast.

JPMorgan Chase rose 2% after reporting results that easily beat analysts’ forecasts, thanks partly to higher interest rates and solid gains in investment banking.

Goldman Sachs lost 3% after reporting a drop in profits.

The S&P 500 rose 12 points, or 0.4%, to 2,978.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 133 points, or 0.5%, to 26,909. The Nasdaq rose 32 points, or 0.4%, to 8,082.

Bond prices rose slightly. The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 1.72%.

