The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
Markets Right Now: Stocks edge closer to record highs

October 23, 2019 4:11 pm
 
2 min read
NEW YORK (AP) — The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):

4 p.m.

A late wave of buying left stocks modestly higher on Wall Street after a day of bobbing between small gains and losses.

The gains Wednesday left major U.S. indexes slightly closer to the record high closes they reached in July.

Health care and communications companies did the most to pull the market higher.

Thermo Fisher Scientific rose 5% after reporting solid results and raising its forecast for full-year revenue and profit.

The S&P 500 rose 8 points, or 0.3%, to 3,004.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 45 points, or 0.2%, to 26,833. The Nasdaq edged up 15 points, or 0.2%, to 8,119.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury held steady at 1.76%.

___

11:45 a.m.

Stocks are edging closer to record highs on Wall Street following a mixed set of earnings reports.

Some big companies topped Wall Street’s expectations Wednesday. Others warned that the slowing global economy and trade tensions are hitting their profits.

The S&P 500 flipped between small gains and losses in early trading, much like it has been the past couple weeks.

Thermo Fisher Scientific rose 5% after reporting stronger-than-expected profits and raising its forecast for full-year revenue and profit.

The S&P 500 rose 4 points, or 0.2%, to 3,000.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 60 points, or 0.2%, to 26,848. The Nasdaq edged up 9 points, or 0.1%, to 8,113.

Bond prices rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 1.75%.

___

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are off to a mixed start on Wall Street as gains for consumer product makers and communications companies are offset by losses in technology and elsewhere in the market.

Kimberly-Clark rose 1.2% in the early going Wednesday, while Texas Instruments dropped 9% after giving a weak outlook.

Health insurer Anthem rose 2.7% after reporting results that came in well ahead of what analysts were expecting.

The S&P 500 edged down 2 points, or 0.1%, to 2,994.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 40 points, or 0.1%, to 26,829. The Nasdaq fell 16 points, or 0.2%, to 8,087.

Bond prices rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 1.74%.

