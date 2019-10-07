Listen Live Sports

Markets Right Now: Stocks open higher on Wall Street

October 7, 2019
 
NEW YORK (AP) — The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):

12:00 p.m.

Stocks are slightly higher on Wall Street Monday as investors try to dig out from a three-week slide.

Technical stocks turned slightly higher while industrials remained lower in midday trading. Nvidia gained 2.6% and Ingersoll-Rand gave up 1.1%.

General Motors fell 0.1% after talks aimed at ending a 21-day strike took a turn for the worse.

The S&P 500 rose 3 points, or 0.1%, to 2,955.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 19 points, or 0.1%, to 26,594. The Nasdaq gained 16 points, or 0.2%, to 7,999.

Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 1.55%.

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are opening broadly lower on Wall Street, extending the market’s losing streak into a fourth week.

Technology and industrial stocks took some of the biggest losses in early trading Monday. Broadcom lost 1.3% and Ingersoll-Rand gave up 1.2%.

General Motors fell 1.5% after talks aimed at ending a 21-day strike took a turn for the worse.

The S&P 500 fell 9 points, or 0.3%, to 2,942.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 105 points, or 0.4%, to 26,465. The Nasdaq fell 20 points, or 0.3%, to 7,962.

Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 1.54%.

