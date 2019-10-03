Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

Markets Right Now: Stocks stabilize on Wall Street

October 3, 2019 9:42 am
 
< a min read
Share       

NEW YORK (AP) — The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are stabilizing in early trading on Wall Street after a rough two first days of October.

Technology stocks, which have taken losses over the past two days as worries over trade and the economy flared up, did relatively well in the early going on Thursday. Chipmaker Nvidia climbed 1.1%.

Advertisement

There was mixed news on earnings.

        Insight by PROPRICER: Delve into the most up-to-date thinking about strategies for price determination in this exclusive executive briefing.

Pepsi rose 2.1% after turning in results that easily beat analysts’ estimates, while Constellation Brands sank 4.1% after reporting a loss in its latest quarter.

The S&P 500 was little changed at 2,887.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 42 points, or 0.2%, to 26,036. The Nasdaq was flat at 7,786.

Bond prices rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 1.58%.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|3 All Clearances Cleared Job Fair
10|3 2019 Privacy Program Symposium
10|3 GSA 5G Government Symposium
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

U.S. service members participate in Tiger Strike 2019

Today in History

1863: President Lincoln makes Thanksgiving a federal holiday