Markets Right Now: Stocks wobble, erasing early gain

October 29, 2019 12:12 pm
 
NEW YORK (AP) — The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):

11:45 a.m.

Stocks are wobbling between small gains and losses in midday trading on Wall Street, having given up an early gain.

The mixed trading Tuesday came a day after the S&P 500 index closed at a record high for the first time since July.

A number of companies were making big moves after reporting their latest quarterly results.

General Motors climbed 5% after its earnings came in ahead of forecasts. Google parent company Alphabet fell 2.3% after missing estimates.

The S&P 500 edged up 2 points, or 0.1%, to 3,041.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 13 points, or 0.1%, to 27,075. The Nasdaq fell 38 points, or 0.5%, to 8,286.

Bond prices rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 1.83%.

___

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are off to a slightly lower start on Wall Street as communications and energy companies fall.

Google’s parent company Alphabet dropped 2.1% in early trading Tuesday after reporting earnings late Monday that fell short of forecasts.

Energy companies were also falling along with the price of crude oil. Marathon Oil gave up 1.7%.

General Motors jumped 5.2% after managing to beat analysts’ profit forecasts even as it had to lower its outlook for the year because of a recently ended strike.

The S&P 500 fell 3 points, or 0.1%, to 3,036.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 18 points, or 0.1%, to 27,074. The Nasdaq fell 11 points, or 0.1%, to 8,314.

Bond prices rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 1.83%.

