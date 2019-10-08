Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
Markets Right Now: Trade tensions send stocks lower

October 8, 2019 11:52 am
 
NEW YORK (AP) — The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):

11:45 a.m.

Stocks are falling on Wall Street as tensions rise between Washington and Beijing just ahead of the latest round of trade talks.

The broad losses in midday trading Tuesday came after the U.S. blacklisted Chinese tech companies that develop facial recognition and other technology. The U.S. says the technology is being used to repress China’s Muslim minority groups.

Advertisement

Technology companies and banks fell more than the rest of the market. Cisco Systems lost 2.7% and Bank of America gave back 2.6%.

The S&P 500 fell 38 points, or 1.3%, to 2,900.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 307 points, or 1.2%, to 26,169. The Nasdaq lost 104 points, or 1.3%, to 7,851.

Bond prices rose as investors sought out low-risk investments. The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 1.52%.

___

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are opening lower on Wall Street as tensions rose between Washington and Beijing just ahead of the latest round of trade talks.

The broad losses early Tuesday came after the U.S. blacklisted Chinese tech companies that develop facial recognition and other technology. The U.S. says it’s being used to repress China’s Muslim minority groups.

Banks and health care companies fell the most. Bank of America gave up 2.4% and Thermo Fisher Scientific lost 3.5%.

The S&P 500 fell 24 points, or 0.8%, to 2,914.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 206 points, or 0.7%, to 26,275. The Nasdaq lost 60 points, or 0.8%, to 7,894.

Bond prices rose as investors sought out low-risk investments. The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 1.51%.

