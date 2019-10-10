Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

Markets Right Now: US stocks drift in early trading

October 10, 2019 9:45 am
 
< a min read
Share       

NEW YORK (AP) — The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are little changed in the early going on Wall Street as investors watch for developments in the latest round of trade talks between the U.S. and China.

Bed Bath & Beyond soared 24% early Thursday after naming a new CEO, and PG&E plunged 30% after the troubled California power utility suffered a setback in bankruptcy court.

Advertisement

The S&P 500 rose 1 point to 2,921.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average edged up 3 points to 26,353. The Nasdaq added 11 points, or 0.1%, to 7,915.

Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 1.62%.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 SBIR/STTR Innovation Summit
10|8 Defense TechConnect Fall Summit and...
10|8 5th Annual Cyber Electromagnetic...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Airmen of the Florida Air National Guard return home

Today in History

1973: Spiro Agnew becomes first VP to resign