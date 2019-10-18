Listen Live Sports

Markets Right Now: US stocks open slightly lower

October 18, 2019 9:45 am
 
NEW YORK (AP) — The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are opening slightly lower on Wall Street but are still on track for their second weekly gain in a row.

Technology and industrial companies were falling the most in early trading Friday. Micron Technology fell 2.1% and Waste Management gave up 1.2%.

Earnings reports from U.S. companies continued to flow in. Intuitive Surgical jumped 5.1% after reporting profits that easily beat analysts’ forecasts.

The S&P 500 slipped less than 1 point to 2,997.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 40 points, or 0.1%, to 26,985. The Nasdaq fell 6 points, or 0.1%, to 8,147.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury held steady at 1.75%.

