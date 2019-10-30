Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

Maryland warns of holiday traffic delays from bridge work

October 30, 2019 3:48 am
 
< a min read
Share       

BALTIMORE (AP) — Maryland transportation officials have announced that major construction work on the Chesapeake Bay Bridge will no longer pause during the Thanksgiving holiday, meaning drivers should “expect major delays” during one of the busiest travel times of the year.

The Baltimore Sun reports workers won’t stop ahead of the holiday to remove barriers and re-stripe lanes. A statement Tuesday by the Transportation Authority says other changes to the holiday construction schedule include having crews work 24/7, promoting offers for drivers who travel at nonpeak times and moving to all-electronic tolling.

The changes come weeks after Gov. Larry Hogan directed state officials to expedite the two-year rehabilitation project that’s already caused miles-long traffic jams. But transportation officials haven’t said how much the changes will speed up the project, or their cost.

___

Advertisement

Information from: The Baltimore Sun, http://www.baltimoresun.com

        Insight by Recorded Future: Cybersecurity professionals tackle the latest thinking in data analytic-driven and threat hunting in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Lifestyle News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
10|28 Hypersonic Weapons
10|28 56th Annual AOC International Symposium...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

2019 National Veterans Creative Arts Festival

Today in History

1991: Galileo becomes first spacecraft to visit asteroid