Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

Maryland’s attorney general sues Kushner apartment company

October 23, 2019 2:26 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland’s attorney general is suing a real estate company once run by President Donald Trump’s son-in-law for allegedly illegal and harmful rental practices, including rodent and vermin infestations.

Attorney General Brian Frosh announced Wednesday that his office’s Consumer Protection Division has filed charges against Westminster Management.

Frosh alleges tens of thousands of current and former residents were subjected to the alleged practices in Maryland.

Jared Kushner, a senior adviser to Trump, stepped down as CEO of the family business before joining the White House. But he still has an ownership stake in the subsidiary.

Advertisement

Last month, the president of the Kushner Cos., said the company rejected a settlement offer from Frosh’s office. Laurent Morali said at the time that Frosh “clearly cares more about scoring political points” than fighting crime.

        Insight by Akamai: IT security professionals address the federal approach to identity management and zero trust in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
10|21 DC CyberWeek
10|21 70th Annual International Astronautical...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Defense Secretary meets with aircraft maintainers in Saudi Arabia

Today in History

1983: Massive bomb kills 241 U.S. service personnel in Beirut, Lebanon