The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
Michigan brewery settles ex-worker’s discrimination lawsuit

October 31, 2019 6:57 pm
 
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — A black man who says he was fired by a Michigan brewery for complaining of a racist corporate culture has settled a lawsuit against the company.

Tracy Evans sued Founders Brewing Co. a year ago. The settlement was announced Thursday. Terms were not disclosed.

Brewery founders Mikes Stevens and Dave Engbers said in a statement that the agreement followed “self-discovery” and discussions with Evans.

Evans says he believes the brewery now has a mission that values people for who they are.

The company’s diversity and inclusion officer resigned Oct. 25.

The Grand Rapids-based brewery was heavily criticized after a general manager at Founders’ Detroit tap room refused to say in a deposition that Evans is black. The tap room subsequently closed, and some retailers and venues stopped selling Founders products.

