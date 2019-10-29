MicroStrategy: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

TYSONS CORNER, Va. (AP) _ MicroStrategy Inc. (MSTR) on Tuesday reported third-quarter profit of $9.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the Tysons Corner, Virginia-based company said it had profit of 94 cents.

The business software company posted revenue of $119.7 million in the period.

MicroStrategy shares have risen 15% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $146.65, a rise of 20% in the last 12 months.

Advertisement

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MSTR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MSTR

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.