Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

Mysterious fire burned in soil at California gas facility

October 15, 2019 4:45 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A California utility is trying to find the source of a small ground fire at its large natural gas storage facility.

A Southern California Gas Co. spokesman said the fire extinguished Tuesday did not appear to come from natural gas stored deep underground at Aliso Canyon outside Los Angeles.

Chris Gilbride says the company discovered the flames while evaluating whether a wildfire last week caused damage. No damage or leaks have been reported.

The storage area was the sight of the nation’s largest known methane release when a 2015 blowout lasted four months and forced 8,000 families to evacuate.

Advertisement

The company will test the soil to find the source of the tiny blaze that burned in sandy soil on a steep hillside.

        Insight by VMware: Learn the latest in how agencies are approaching cloud computing in this exclusive executive briefing.

The fire did not affect the company’s operations.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
10|13 AAPA 2019 Annual Convention & Expo
10|14 2019 AUSA Annual Meeting &...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Okla. National Guard members embrace family before deployment

Today in History

1966: LBJ creates Transportation Department