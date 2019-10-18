Listen Live Sports

New Facebook oversight board results to be public, exec says

October 18, 2019 4:35 pm
 
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A Facebook executive says a new quasi-independent oversight board will soon be making decisions on some of the most difficult questions about what material belongs on the platform in a “very public way.”

Company director of governance and strategic initiatives Andy Pergam said in a University of Utah speech Friday that the board will consider a small number of cases after all appeals of Facebook decisions have been exhausted.

He says the board will make final decisions on individual cases but its broader policy findings will be advisory.

Board members will be named in December and start hearing cases in early 2020.

The board is expected to first weigh posts and later take on ads.

Ads came under scrutiny after Facebook refused demands to remove Trump campaign ads that make false claims.

