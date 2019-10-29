Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
New wine production facility coming to Virginia

October 29, 2019 4:59 am
 
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A Virginia company is planning to open a new production facility to make Champagne-style wines in the Old Dominion.

Gov. Ralph Northam announced Monday that Virginia Sparkling Company plans to spend $600,000 to build a new facility in Nelson County.

The company plans to buy its grapes only from Virginia. It says it will buy 168 tons of Virginia grapes during the next three years.

Northam said the project will create six new jobs. He approved a $40,000 grant for the project.

The Associated Press

