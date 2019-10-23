Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

NewMarket: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

October 23, 2019 7:11 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) _ NewMarket Corp. (NEU) on Wednesday reported third-quarter earnings of $67.8 million.

On a per-share basis, the Richmond, Virginia-based company said it had net income of $6.06.

The holding company for manufacturers of petroleum additives and lubricants posted revenue of $555.8 million in the period.

NewMarket shares have risen 14% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $468.21, a rise of 22% in the last 12 months.

Advertisement

_____

        Insight by Akamai: IT security professionals address the federal approach to identity management and zero trust in this exclusive executive briefing.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NEU at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NEU

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
10|21 DC CyberWeek
10|21 70th Annual International Astronautical...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Defense Secretary meets with aircraft maintainers in Saudi Arabia

Today in History

1983: Massive bomb kills 241 U.S. service personnel in Beirut, Lebanon