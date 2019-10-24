Northrop Grumman: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

FALLS CHURCH, Va. (AP) _ Northrop Grumman Corp. (NOC) on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings of $933 million.

On a per-share basis, the Falls Church, Virginia-based company said it had net income of $5.49.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $4.74 per share.

The defense contractor posted revenue of $8.48 billion in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $8.55 billion.

Northrop Grumman expects full-year revenue of $34 billion.

Northrop Grumman shares have increased 44% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index has increased 20%. The stock has increased 16% in the last 12 months.

