The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
Northrop Grumman: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

October 24, 2019 6:47 am
 
FALLS CHURCH, Va. (AP) _ Northrop Grumman Corp. (NOC) on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings of $933 million.

On a per-share basis, the Falls Church, Virginia-based company said it had net income of $5.49.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $4.74 per share.

The defense contractor posted revenue of $8.48 billion in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $8.55 billion.

Northrop Grumman expects full-year revenue of $34 billion.

Northrop Grumman shares have increased 44% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index has increased 20%. The stock has increased 16% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NOC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NOC

