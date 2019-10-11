Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

Oil price jumps after missiles hit Iranian tanker

October 11, 2019 6:16 am
 
< a min read
Share       

LONDON (AP) — Energy prices are up after an apparent attack on an Iranian tanker revived concerns about instability in the oil-rich region.

The international benchmark for oil rose 1.6% to $60.05 a barrel Monday after Iranian officials said two missiles had hit a tanker off the coast of regional rival Saudi Arabia.

A bombing of Saudi Arabia’s largest oil processing facility this summer caused a 10% spike in the oil price, but markets calmed as authorities quickly restored output. The U.S. blamed the attack on Iran, who deny any involvement.

The International Energy Agency notes in a report that while tensions in the Middle East can create volatility, high levels of oil reserves act as a “big insurance policy.” It also says that slowing economic growth is weighing on energy prices.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
10|10 Ignite '19 Federal
10|11 Women in Cloud + Government Breakfast
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

U.S. Army Europe Band and Chorus perform “Dancing in the Street”

Today in History

1973: Spiro Agnew becomes first VP to resign