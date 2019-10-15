Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
Online retailer Zalando sets diversity target for management

October 15, 2019 3:48 am
 
BERLIN (AP) — Online fashion retailer Zalando says it wants at least 40% of its senior managers to be women within four years, following recent criticism that all five members of its management board are men.

The Berlin-based company said Tuesday that it “aims for a balanced representation of women and men on its top six management levels, including the management board and the supervisory board, by the end of 2023.”

Zalando, which has about 14,000 employees worldwide, said the new diversity target “acknowledges and actively includes non-binary genders.”

The decision goes beyond the legal requirement in Germany for leading publicly listed companies to have at least 30% women on their non-executive supervisory boards.

