Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

PepsiCo and Meet Group advance while Tesla and GoPro slip

October 3, 2019 4:36 pm
 
1 min read
Share       

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily on Thursday.

PepsiCo Inc., up $3.99 to $137.93

The food and beverage company gave investors an upbeat revenue forecast after beating Wall Street’s third-quarter profit expectations.

Clorox Co., down $2.33 to $147.02

Advertisement

The maker of bleach and other consumer products slashed its profit forecast for fiscal year 2020.

        Insight by PROPRICER: Delve into the most up-to-date thinking about strategies for price determination in this exclusive executive briefing.

Tesla Inc., down $10.10 to $233.03

The electric car maker’s sales accelerated again during the summer, but still lag behind the pace it needs to reach CEO Elon Musk’s goal for the entire year.

GoPro Inc., down 97 cents to $4.16

The camera maker cut its profit and revenue forecast for the year because of production delays.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc., up 60 cents to $7.30

The iron ore mining company will join the S&P SmallCap 600 index.

        Check out our 2-part special investigation about the lasting impacts of the potential OPM-GSA merger on OPM's employees and mission.

American Tower Corp., up $3.91 to $223.90

Investors shifted money to safe-play holdings, including real estate companies, because of growing concerns about the economy’s health.

Constellation Brands Inc., down $12.53 to $194.26

The maker of Corona beer and other beverages swung to a loss during its fiscal second quarter due to investments in a Canadian cannabis company.

The Meet Group Inc., up 84 cents to $4

The livestreaming technology company issued a solid profit and revenue forecast for the third quarter.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|3 All Clearances Cleared Job Fair
10|3 2019 Privacy Program Symposium
10|3 GSA 5G Government Symposium
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

U.S. service members participate in Tiger Strike 2019

Today in History

1863: President Lincoln makes Thanksgiving a federal holiday