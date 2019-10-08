Listen Live Sports

Possible fire prevention power cutoffs expand in California

October 8, 2019 12:53 pm
 
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — With windy, dry weather in the forecast, California utilities are considering shutting off power to more than 700,000 customers to try to prevent wildfires ignited by electrical equipment.

Southern California Edison’s website showed Tuesday that more than 106,000 customers in parts of eight counties could face power cuts.

That’s in addition to the more than 600,000 customers that Pacific Gas & Electric announced a day earlier could be affected.

The largest numbers of potentially affected SoCal Edison customers are in Los Angeles County and to the east in San Bernardino and Riverside counties.

Also under consideration are areas to the west in Ventura County and to the north in Kern, Tulare, Inyo and Mono counties.

On Monday, Pacific Gas & Electric announced possible blackouts in 30 northern and central counties starting Wednesday.

