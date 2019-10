Potential listeria contamination leads to apples recall

By The Associated Press

AURORA, Ill. (AP) — A county health department in Illinois says a Michigan company voluntarily is recalling nearly 2,300 cases of apples due to potential listeria contamination.

Kane County health officials say Tuesday that North Bay Produce of Traverse City also is recalling two bulk bins of apples.

Recalled varieties include McIntosh, Honeycrisp, Jonathan, Fuji, Jonamac and Red Delicious. The recalled apples were shipped Oct. 16-21 to wholesalers, retailers and brokers in Florida, Illinois, Kentucky, Louisiana, Michigan, North Carolina, Texas and Wisconsin.

They were sold in plastic bags under Great Lakes and North Bay Produce Pure Michigan brands. They also were sold unbranded in clear plastic bags, white paper tote bags, and individually from retail displays.

Listeria usually causes mild illness but can be dangerous to pregnant women or people with weak immune systems.

