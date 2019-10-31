Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

Qantas rejects calls to ground Boeing 737s on crack reports

October 31, 2019 12:04 am
 
< a min read
Share       

SYDNEY (AP) — Australian airline Qantas has rejected calls to ground its Boeing 737s after claims a second aircraft in its fleet was found with a crack in its wing structure.

Qantas on Wednesday said it had found cracking in one 737, following calls from the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration for all airlines to check their aircraft.

On Thursday, the Australian Licensed Aircraft Engineers Association, which represents ground crews, said another 737 was found with “a cracked primary wing structure,” and urged Qantas to ground its fleet of the planes.

But Qantas’ head of engineering, Chris Snook, said the call was “completely irresponsible, saying the airline would never operate a plan unless it was safe.

Advertisement

Snook added: “Even when a crack is present, it does not immediately compromise the safety of the aircraft.”

        Insight by Recorded Future: Cybersecurity professionals tackle the latest thinking in data analytic-driven and threat hunting in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
10|28 Hypersonic Weapons
10|28 56th Annual AOC International Symposium...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

2019 National Veterans Creative Arts Festival

Today in History

1941: FDR approves Lend-Lease aid to the USSR