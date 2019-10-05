Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

Report: Alabama hospitals pay hackers in ransomware attack

October 5, 2019 3:08 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama hospital system that quit accepting new patients after a ransomware attack said Saturday it had gotten a key to unlock its computer systems.

A statement from DCH Health Systems didn’t say how the three-hospital system got the information needed to unlock its data. But The Tuscaloosa News quoted spokesman Brad Fisher as saying the hospital system paid the attackers.

“For ongoing security reasons, we will be keeping confidential specific details about the investigation and our coordination with the attacker,” Fisher told the newspaper.

The company stopped accepting new patients at its hospitals in Tuscaloosa, Northport and Fayette because of a ransomware attack that hit early Tuesday. New patients were sent to hospitals in Birmingham and Mississippi.

Advertisement

Hospitals will continue diverting all but the most critically ill patients through the weekend, the statement said.

        Insight by PROPRICER: Delve into the most up-to-date thinking about strategies for price determination in this exclusive executive briefing.

The hospitals said hackers used the ransomware variant Ryuk to lock its files, but the hack didn’t compromise the care of patients. Workers reverted to using paper files.

The three hospitals, which mostly serve west Alabama, have about 850 beds total and admitted more than 32,000 patients last year.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Technology News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|6 Military Technician Hiring Conference -...
10|7 NRO Cyber Day
10|8 Defense TechConnect Fall Summit and...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Community relations event at DoD Education Activity Bahrain

Today in History

1927: Work begins on Mount Rushmore