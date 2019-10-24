Listen Live Sports

Sanctuary owner accused of harassing owner of stolen cow

October 24, 2019 8:40 am
 
WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (AP) — The owner of a Virginia animal sanctuary is accused of harassing a Maryland farmer whose cow was stolen and brought to the sanctuary this year.

The Baltimore Sun reports Anthony Scott Braglio has filed a criminal complaint against “Life with Pigs” owner Ryan Phillips for “non-stop harassment.” The handwritten complaint filed last month says Phillips has threatened to destroy Braglio’s reputation and “attack all my children and businesses until we accept his offer” to pay for the once-stolen calf. Phillips declined to comment.

The men have been butting heads since two women were charged with stealing the cow in May and taking it to the sanctuary. In July, Phillips filed a criminal complaint against Braglio for using “profane” or threatening language. A prosecutor later dropped the charge.

