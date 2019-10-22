Listen Live Sports

Scandal of absent Ghosn hangs over Nissan at Tokyo auto show

October 22, 2019 11:41 pm
 
TOKYO (AP) — Overshadowing the futuristic technology on display at this year’s Tokyo Motor Show is the downfall of Nissan’s former Chairman Carlos Ghosn.

Ghosn was arrested in November 2018 and is awaiting trial on financial misconduct allegations.

At a presentation to reporters Wednesday, two senior Nissan executives talked up two electric vehicles featured at Nissan Motor Co.’s booth. The company’s newly named chief executive did not make an appearance.

Ghosn, who says he is innocent, had spearheaded the innovations during his two decades at the helm of the Japanese automaker.

Since his arrest, Nissan has sunk into deep losses and its global vehicle sales have tumbled.

Automakers are showcasing some of the industry’s upcoming mobility technology, including ecological fuel cells and personal transport that look like scooters at this year’s auto show.

