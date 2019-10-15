Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

Search continues, hope diminishes at hotel collapse site

October 15, 2019 1:28 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The fire chief in New Orleans says chances of a rescue are diminishing as a search through unstable wreckage continues for a man missing since a hotel under construction collapsed Saturday.

Chief Tim McConnell gave an update Tuesday, saying authorities are still hoping for the best.

Parts of the18-story Hard Rock Hotel gave way Saturday morning. Two workers died at the scene.

Two construction cranes and the remaining part of the collapsed building remain in danger of toppling. The situation could take weeks to resolve.

Advertisement

That means indefinite closure of two major thoroughfares, streetcar lines and bus routes adjacent to the French Quarter and business district.

        Copy: Insight by Akamai: Get the latest information on defense networks and cloud strategy with the exclusive Federal News Network DoD Strategic IT Survey.

Among businesses affected are those operating in two 1920s-era historic sites: the opulent Saenger Theatre and the New Orleans Athletic Club.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
10|13 AAPA 2019 Annual Convention & Expo
10|14 2019 AUSA Annual Meeting &...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Okla. National Guard members embrace family before deployment

Today in History

1966: LBJ creates Transportation Department