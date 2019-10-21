Seattle Genetics and Coty rise while Boeing, McKesson fall

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily on Monday.

Boeing Co., down $12.94 to $331.06

The airplane maker could face further congressional scrutiny after its most recent revelation that it waited months to disclose troubling internal communications about its faulty 737 Max jet.

Smith & Nephew PLC, down $4.13 to $43.65

The medical device maker said that CEO Namal Nawana will resign on Oct. 31.

McKesson Corp., down $4.91 to $147.35

The drug distributor and its peers reached a $260 million deal to settle a lawsuit related to the opioid crisis just as the first federal trial over the crisis was due to begin.

Seattle Genetics Inc., up $13.49 to $100.89

The drug developer said a potential breast cancer treatment met a key study goal of improving patients’ survival.

Coty Inc., up $1.36 to $11.48

The beauty products company said it is exploring options, including a sale, for some of its operations.

Kennametal Inc., down 91 cents to $29.80

The industrial and infrastructure products maker slashed its profit forecast for the fiscal year after warning investors about weak sales.

Innophos Holdings Inc., down $3.16 to $32.18

The maker of specialty ingredients for food and industrial companies is being bought by One Rock Capital Partners

Old National Bancorp, up 86 cents to $18.06

The holding company for Old National Bank beat Wall Street’s third-quarter profit and revenue forecasts.

