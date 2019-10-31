Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

Snowfall forces flight cancellations at Chicago airports

October 31, 2019 7:40 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

CHICAGO (AP) — Snow has forced the cancellation of more than 300 flights at Chicago’s international airports on Halloween.

Chicago’s Department of Aviation reports that Midway cancelled 126 flights Thursday morning and delays of 18 minutes. O’Hare cancelled 208 and reported average flight delays of 54 minutes.

National Weather Service meteorologist Todd Kluber told the Chicago Sun-Times that O’Hare was expected to receive up to 3 inches (7.6 centimeters) of snow by Thursday night. Midway could get between 1 and 2 inches (2.5 and 5 centimeters).

The weather service also noted the day has been marked by strong winds and high waves along the city’s Lake Michigan shoreline.

Advertisement

The Chicago Tribune reports that some northern Illinois communities have called off trick-or-treating. Shipshewana and Wolcottville in northwestern Indiana postponed trick-or-treating to Friday.

        Insight by Recorded Future: Cybersecurity professionals tackle the latest thinking in data analytic-driven and threat hunting in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Lifestyle News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
10|29 Recorded Future - Predict 2019
10|30 7th Big Data for Intelligence Symposium
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailors aboard USS Nimitz conduct a barricade drill

Today in History

1864: Nevada becomes 36th state in the Union