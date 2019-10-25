Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

Standard & Poor’s upgrades Greece’s rating by 1 notch to BB-

October 25, 2019 4:38 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Standard & Poor’s has upgraded Greece’s credit rating by one notch to BB- with a positive outlook, saying another upgrade could follow within the next year.

The agency says a potential future upgrade would depend on the center-right government’s continuing to implement economic reforms and also on an improvement in Greek banks’ sizeable exposure to non-performing loans.

S&P awarded the BB- rating late Friday, citing a reduction in risks to smooth implementation of the state budget and the lifting of restrictions on bank deposits and capital flows.

Greece exited its eight-year bailout program last year and yields on the country’s bonds have dropped sharply in recent months.

Advertisement

Nevertheless, all three major ratings agencies still classify Greek state bonds as well below investment grade.

        Insight by Akamai: IT security professionals address the federal approach to identity management and zero trust in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
10|21 70th Annual International Astronautical...
10|21 DC CyberWeek
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Master Sgt. Matthew Williams to be honored with Medal of Freedom

Today in History

1929:Cabinet member found guilty in Teapot Dome scandal