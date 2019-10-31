Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

Suit: Starbucks fired white manager after black men arrested

October 31, 2019 3:34 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A regional Starbucks manager fired after the high-profile arrests of two black men at one of the coffee shops in Philadelphia has filed a wrongful termination suit against the company.

Shannon Phillips accuses Starbucks of unfairly punishing white employees like her in response to the widely publicized arrests last year.

Phillips says she lost her job after objecting to the company putting another white manager on leave.

Starbucks denies Phillips’ claims and says it will defend the suit, filed Monday in federal court in New Jersey.

Advertisement

Rashon Nelson and Donte Robinson were arrested minutes after a manager called police to say they hadn’t bought anything and were refusing to leave.

        Insight by Recorded Future: Cybersecurity professionals tackle the latest thinking in data analytic-driven and threat hunting in this exclusive executive briefing.

The arrest prompted Starbucks officials to close stores nationwide to conduct racial bias training.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
10|29 Recorded Future - Predict 2019
10|30 7th Big Data for Intelligence Symposium
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailors aboard USS Nimitz conduct a barricade drill

Today in History

1864: Nevada becomes 36th state in the Union