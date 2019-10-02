Listen Live Sports

Tesla’s 3Q car sales accelerate, but miss analysts’ target

October 2, 2019 5:42 pm
 
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Tesla’s electric car sales accelerated again during the summer, but the company is still lagging behind the pace it needs to reach CEO Elon Musk’s goal for the entire year.

The company delivered 97,000 vehicles from July through September, more than in any other three-month period in its history. The performance increased Tesla’s sales for the first nine months of the year to nearly 255,000 cars. That means it will need to deliver about 105,000 vehicles during the final three months of the year to hit the low end of Musk’s sales target of 360,000 to 400,000 cars for all of 2019.

The third-quarter sales numbers announced Wednesday fell below average estimate of 99,000 vehicles among analysts polled by FactSet.

Tesla’s stock dropped 4% after the numbers came out.

