Texas Instruments, Norfolk Southern dip; Anthem, Boeing rise

October 23, 2019 4:53 pm
 
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily on Wednesday.

Texas Instruments Inc., down $9.62 to $118.95

The chipmaker said its customers have become far more cautious than they were even 90 days ago.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., up $15.94 to $296.93

The company reported solid results for its latest quarter and raised its full-year forecast.

Anthem Inc., up $3.26 to $263.51

The health insurer raised its 2019 forecast after pulling in more people covered by Medicare Advantage and Medicaid.

Boeing Co., up $3.50 to $340.50

The company said it expects its 737 Max plane to return to service by the end of the year.

Norfolk Southern Corp., down $4.09 to $184.87

The railroad operator reported a drop in third-quarter profit as it hauled less freight.

Boston Scientific Corp., up $1.91 to $40.09

The medical device manufacturer reported a bigger profit than analysts had expected.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc., up $7.35 to $106.63

The drugmaker reported results that easily surpassed analysts’ estimates and announced a stock buyback.

ExxonMobil Corp., up 66 cents to $69.75

Energy stocks got a boost from an uptick in the price of oil.

