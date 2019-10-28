Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
Texas man killed by poisonous gas; wife dies checking on him

October 28, 2019 8:36 pm
 
ODESSA, Texas (AP) — A 44-year-old Texas oil company worker died after being overcome by poisonous gas at a pump house, and his 37-year-old wife also was killed by the fumes when she went to check on him.

The Ector County Sheriff’s Office says Jacob and Natalee Dean died Saturday night after inhaling hydrogen sulfide gas at an Aghorn Energy pump house in Odessa. Deputies say the company dispatched the husband to check on the facility. When he didn’t return as expected, his wife tried to reach him by phone but got no answer.

She drove with their two children, ages 6 and 9, to the pump house and was overcome by the colorless, highly corrosive gas when she entered the building. The children were left in the car and weren’t harmed.

