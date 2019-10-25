The Latest: 2 GM plants ratify deal, strike likely to end

ROMULUS, Mich. (AP) — The Latest on voting that could end the strike at General Motors (all times local):

4 p.m.

Striking workers at two large General Motors factories have approved a new contract with the company, all but assuring the deal will be ratified and a contentious 40-day strike will end Friday.

Production workers at GM’s SUV plant in Arlington, Texas, voted overwhelmingly in favor of the contract. Arlington is the United Auto Workers union’s largest GM local.

Also, workers at an assembly plant in Wentzville, Missouri, near St. Louis approved the deal Friday.

National totals will be announced later Friday. Workers could go back to their jobs as early as Friday night.

About 49,000 workers walked off their jobs Sept. 16, halting production at more than 30 U.S. factories.

11:30 a.m.

Striking workers at the General Motors factory with the most employees have approved a new contract with the company, all but assuring the deal will be ratified and a 40-day strike will end.

Production workers at GM’s SUV plant in Arlington, Texas, voted 78% in favor, while skilled trades voted 60% for the contract. Arlington is the United Auto Workers union’s largest local, representing more than 5,000 people.

The voting percentages were posted Friday on the local’s website but no totals were given. Local officials believe the strike will end. The website told members to check after 4 p.m. Friday to find out when they return to work.

About 49,000 workers walked off their jobs Sept. 16, halting production at U.S. factories.

National vote totals will be released later Friday.

