Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

The Latest: Chicago teachers set strike date

October 2, 2019 7:32 pm
 
2 min read
Share       

CHICAGO (AP) — The Latest on Chicago teacher contract negotiations in (all times local):

6:30 p.m.

The Chicago Teachers Union says educators in the nation’s third-largest school district will go on strike starting Oct. 17 if there’s no deal on a contract.

Union delegates met Wednesday. The union’s Facebook page announced the date before union leaders held a news conference to explain the decision.

Advertisement

Contract talks between the union and Chicago Public Schools continue over issues including pay and benefits, class size, staffing shortages and protecting teacher preparation time.

        Insight by PROPRICER: Delve into the most up-to-date thinking about strategies for price determination in this exclusive executive briefing.

Negotiations resumed with fresh urgency this week. Last week over 90% of the union’s voting members authorized union leaders to set a strike date.

Chicago educators say the district has shortchanged schools after years of budget cuts and they want all the promises in writing. The district says its offer is comprehensive and “historic.”

Both sides have also waged battles to win public opinion, using revamped websites and social media.

___

5:35 p.m.

Members of the Chicago Teachers Union are deciding when they’ll go on strike in the nation’s third-largest school district if there’s no contract deal.

        Check out our 2-part special investigation about the lasting impacts of the potential OPM-GSA merger on OPM's employees and mission.

Union delegates plan a Wednesday evening news conference after their closed-door meeting to determine a start date for a walkout. The earliest they could strike is Monday.

The move comes as contract negotiations continue over issues including pay and benefits, class size, staffing shortages and protecting teacher preparation time.

Chicago educators say the district has shortchanged schools after years of budget cuts and they want all the promises in writing. The school district says its offer is comprehensive and “historic.”

Both sides have also waged battles to win public opinion, using revamped websites and social media.

___

12 a.m.

A Chicago teachers strike could be less than a week away if there isn’t a deal soon between the union and nation’s third-largest school district.

The Chicago Teachers Union has overwhelmingly voted to authorize a strike as contract talks continue over issues including pay and benefits, class size, staffing shortages and protecting teacher preparation time.

Negotiations resumed with fresh urgency this week as the union’s delegates meet Wednesday to finalize a strike date. The earliest a walkout could take place is Monday.

Chicago educators say the district has shortchanged schools after years of budget cuts and they want all the promises in writing. The district says its offer is comprehensive and “historic.”

Both sides have also waged battles to win public opinion, using revamped websites and social media.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Media News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|3 All Clearances Cleared Job Fair
10|3 2019 Privacy Program Symposium
10|3 GSA 5G Government Symposium
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

U.S. service members participate in Tiger Strike 2019

Today in History

1863: President Lincoln makes Thanksgiving a federal holiday