SAN DIEGO (AP) — The Latest on a legal settlement over the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history (all times local):

1:30 p.m.

Three attorneys for 4,400 people with claims against MGM Resorts International over the Las Vegas shooting acknowledge a few other lawsuits are out there.

But a chief plaintiffs’ attorney, Robert Eglet, told reporters Thursday in Las Vegas that the “short answer” is that everything is settled.

Other lawsuits name the gunman’s estate, gun manufacturers, event promoters and others.

MGM Resorts has agreed to a settlement worth up to $800 million for victims and families following the October 2017 shooting that killed 58 people and injured hundreds.

Eglet says the lawsuits against MGM never were made class action, and he credited the casino giant with mediating the case outside court.

The attorney says other cases probably couldn’t be filed now due to statute of limitations on claims for damages.

___

1:30 p.m.

The parents of a single mother who was killed in the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history says they left relief when they heard about a settlement with MGM Resorts International.

Debbie and Chris Davis said Thursday that the money will help provide a secure future for their daughter Neysa Tonks’ three sons, ages 16, 19 and 26.

The casino giant agreed to pay up to $800 million to victims and families following the October 2017 shooting that killed 58 people and injured hundreds of others.

The gunman opened fire from one of MGM’s hotels into a concert venue that it owns.

Debbie Davis says her 46-year-old daughter provided well for her sons at a technology solutions company in Las Vegas and that the family was still adjusting to their “new normal.”

___

12:25 p.m.

A woman who lost her left eye and had shrapnel lodged in her brain in the Las Vegas shooting rampage says the MGM settlement shows her that something good can result from a horrible experience.

Chelsea Romo told reporters Thursday in San Diego that she hopes the settlement will result in measures to make public places safer.

The 30-year-old single mother of two young children from Temecula, California says she has had seven surgeries and her recovery is never ending.

She remembers smiling shortly after the shooting when she opened her eyes and could see after being told she would be blind for life.

Romo’s attorney James Frantz represents 199 victims and says it has yet to be decided how the thousands of victims will split the money from the settlement with MGM that could pay up to $800 million.

Frantz says attorneys will likely take a percentage fee and that he hasn’t decided how much he will seek.

___

12:10 p.m.

The wife of a man killed in the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history says she has mixed feelings about a settlement reached with victims of the Las Vegas massacre.

Dr. Heather Melton said Thursday that the lawsuit will give victims’ families closure and could alleviate ongoing medical costs but “no amount of money” can compensate for the loss of her husband, Sonny Melton.

He was a nurse and the two worked together at a hospital near their home in northern Tennessee.

Heather Melton spoke Thursday after lawyers for the victims of the 2017 shooting said Thursday they reached a settlement with MGM Resorts International that could pay up to $800 million to families of the 58 people who died and hundreds of others who were injured.

___

10:40 a.m.

A mega-claims administrator who’s doled out money to victims after 9/11 and other disasters says a settlement makes the Las Vegas shooting compensation fund the third-largest in U.S. history.

Victims’ attorneys announced a deal Thursday worth $735 million to $800 million to settle lawsuits over the 2017 massacre that killed 58 people and injured hundreds.

Kenneth Feinberg oversaw $7.1 billion in victim compensation after the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks and $6.5 billion following the 2010 BP oil spill in the Gulf of Mexico.

Feinberg isn’t involved in the settlement between MGM Resorts International and Las Vegas shooting victims. He said Thursday that the amount will surpass the $600 million distribution to General Motors vehicle owners affected by faulty ignition switches.

___

9 a.m.

MGM Resorts International says a legal settlement with victims of the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history is a “major step.”

Chairman and CEO Jim Murren said in a statement Thursday that the casino giant’s goal has been to resolve the lawsuits it faced over the 2017 Las Vegas massacre “so our community and the victims and their families can move forward in the healing process.”

He says the company long hoped a settlement deal would be possible.

A gunman opened fire from one of MGM’s hotels into a concert venue it owns, killing 58 people and injuring hundreds.

MGM’s insurers will contribute a minimum of $735 million for a settlement fund. Victims’ attorneys say that depending on the number of participants, MGM will contribute more, up to $800 million.

___

8:20 a.m.

Attorneys for victims of the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history say they’ve reached a settlement to resolve lawsuits that’s expected to pay between $735 million and $800 million.

A statement Thursday from Las Vegas law firm Eglet Adams says the amount of the settlement with MGM Resorts International depends on the number of plaintiffs who choose to take part.

Hundreds of lawsuits have been filed against the owner of the resort where the gunman opened fire into an outdoor concert on Oct. 1, 2017. The company also owns the venue where 58 people died and hundreds were injured.

The law firm says an independent party will be appointed by a court to evaluate claims and dole out money from the settlement fund.

MGM officials didn’t immediately respond to telephone, text and email messages seeking comment.

___

8:05 a.m.

An attorney who represents victims of the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history has scheduled a news conference to discuss “extremely important developments” days after the second anniversary of the Las Vegas massacre.

The office of attorney James Frantz says the news conference will be held Thursday in San Diego but wouldn’t provide other details.

The shooting on Oct. 1, 2017, killed 58 people and wounded hundreds of others at an outdoor country music concert on the Las Vegas Strip.

The gunman fired on the crowd from his suite on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay resort. After he killed himself, police found 23 assault-style weapons in the room.

Resort owner MGM Resorts International is defending itself against hundreds of liability lawsuits.

