Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

Theranos founder accused of bilking lawyers in civil case

October 4, 2019 4:58 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

PHOENIX (AP) — The lawyers representing the founder of scandalized blood-testing startup Theranos against fraud charges in a civil lawsuit want to quit because they say they haven’t been paid.

Palo Alto, California, attorney John Dwyer informed a federal court in Phoenix that Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes hasn’t been paying bills owed to him and his colleagues for the past year. In documents filed Monday, Dwyer said the firm doesn’t expect to ever be paid. He cited, without elaborating, Holmes’ “current financial situation.” He didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment Friday.

A message left for Holmes’ attorney in a separate criminal case in San Jose, California, wasn’t immediately returned. Holmes has pleaded not guilty to the criminal charges of conspiracy and fraud.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Health News Technology News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|6 Military Technician Hiring Conference -...
10|7 NRO Cyber Day
10|8 Defense TechConnect Fall Summit and...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Community relations event at DoD Education Activity Bahrain

Today in History

1927: Work begins on Mount Rushmore