Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

UK inflation unexpectedly holds steady at 1.7% in September

October 16, 2019 5:24 am
 
< a min read
Share       

LONDON (AP) — Official figures show that falling fuel and secondhand car prices helped keep consumer price inflation in Britain unchanged in September at 1.7%, its lowest rate since late 2016.

The flat reading from the Office for National Statistics was unexpected — most economists predicted a modest pick-up to 1.8%.

Inflation remains below the Bank of England’s target rate of 2%. With wages rising solidly, many economists expect inflation to rise back toward the target rate in the coming months.

Where interest rates will go will hinge on what happens with Brexit. Most economists think that the central bank will cut its main interest rate from 0.75% sometime in the next few months if Britain leaves the European Union without a deal or the uncertainty persists.

Advertisement

        Insight by VMware: Learn the latest in how agencies are approaching cloud computing in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
10|13 AAPA 2019 Annual Convention & Expo
10|14 2019 AUSA Annual Meeting &...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Okla. National Guard members embrace family before deployment

Today in History

1966: LBJ creates Transportation Department