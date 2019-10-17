Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
Union Pacific dragged down by falling freight volumes

October 17, 2019 9:49 am
 
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Falling shipments of energy, industrial and agricultural products cut into profit and revenue at Union Pacific during the third quarter.

The railroad on Thursday posted net income of $1.56 billion, or $2.22 per share, which is 7 cents less than Wall Street was expecting, according to a survey by Zacks Investment Research.

Revenue slid 7% to $5.52 billion, which also is short of projections.

The earnings report from Union Pacific Corp., based in Omaha, Nebraska, comes a day after the Florida railroad CSX reported falling profits and revenue as signs of a slowing global economy grow.

Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on UNP at https://www.zacks.com/ap/UNP

