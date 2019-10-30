United Therapeutics: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

SILVER SPRING, Md. (AP) _ United Therapeutics Corp. (UTHR) on Wednesday reported third-quarter profit of $132.4 million.

On a per-share basis, the Silver Spring, Maryland-based company said it had net income of $3.01.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.34 per share.

The drugmaker posted revenue of $401.5 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $334.8 million.

United Therapeutics shares have fallen 20% since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen 26% in the last 12 months.

