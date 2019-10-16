Update on the latest business

^FINANCIAL MARKETS

Stocks down slightly

NEW YORK (AP) — Stock indexes are slightly lower in midday trading on Wall Street as health care stocks and homebuilders temper a sharp slide from technology companies.

A potential settlement in the opioid epidemic involving some of the nation’s largest drug distributors has lifted the broader health care sector. Homebuilders benefited from a surprisingly good survey on sales.

Bank of America rose after beating Wall Street’s third-quarter profit forecasts. The bank was able to grow loans quite noticeably in the quarter, despite worries about a slowdown in borrowing from businesses and consumers.

United Airlines rose following its report late Tuesday that cheaper jet fuel and slightly higher fares drove a surge in profit that beat analyst’s forecasts. The company also raised its own profit forecast for the year.

General Motors rose 2.4% after the automaker and the United Auto Workers reached a tentative deal to end a monthlong strike.

^GM STRIKE-AGREEMENT

GM and union reach tentative deal that could end strike

DETROIT (AP) — The United Auto Workers and General Motors have reached a tentative contract agreement that could end a monthlong strike that brought the automaker’s U.S. factories to a standstill.

The deal was hammered out Wednesday but it won’t immediately end the strike by more than 49,000 workers. They’re likely to stay on the picket lines at least a few more days until union committees vote on the deal. The entire membership also must vote.

Details of the four-year agreement have yet to be released.

Workers left their jobs early Sept. 16. They wanted a bigger share of GM’s profits, job security and a path to permanent jobs for temporary workers.

The company wanted to reduce labor costs so they’re closer to U.S. factories run by foreign automakers.

^RETAIL SALES

US retail sales dip 0.3% in September

WASHINGTON (AP) — Retail sales dropped in September by the largest amount in seven months, possibly signaling that rising trade tensions and turbulent markets are having an impact on consumer spending.

Retail sales fell 0.3% last month following a 0.6% gain in August, the Commerce Department reported Wednesday. It was the first decline since a 0.5% drop in February.

Consumer spending was strong in the spring and economists had been counting on continued strength to protect the U.S. economy as it is buffeted by the fallout from President Donald Trump’s trade war with China.

The spending decline in October, which was unexpected, was influenced by special factors including a big 0.7% decline in sales at gasoline stations, a decline that likely reflected falling gas prices during the month. That spending pace had been expected to slow in the July-September quarter but still remain strong enough to support economic growth near the 2% rate seen in the spring.

But some economists are worried that a slowing global economy and the adverse impact of the U.S.-China trade war could slow overall growth so much that the country could see an increasing risk of a recession ending the current record-long U.S. expansion, which began in June 2009.

^CHINA-HUAWEI

China’s Huawei reports sales gain despite US sanctions

BEIJING (AP) — Chinese tech giant Huawei has reported a double-digit rise in sales despite U.S. sanctions that threaten to disrupt its smartphone and network equipment businesses.

Huawei Technologies Ltd. said Wednesday that its sales rose 24.4% in the first nine months of 2019 to 610.8 billion yuan ($86 billion). That was faster than the 23.2% gain reported for the first half.

The Trump administration accused Huawei in May of being a national security risk and imposed curbs on its access to U.S. technology and components including Google’s smartphone services.

Washington has delayed enforcement and suggested it might allow sales of some U.S. technology. But Huawei warned earlier it would “face difficulties” in the second half due to uncertainty among customers.

^EUROPE-BROADCOM

EU orders chipmaker Broadcom to change business practices

BRUSSELS (AP) — European regulators have ordered chipmaker Broadcom to change the way it does business with key customers over competition concerns.

EU antitrust chief Margrethe Vestager said Wednesday that her department had “strong indications” that Broadcom is “engaging in anticompetitive practices.”

Her office opened an investigation in June into whether the world’s leading supplier of chipsets for TV set-top boxes and modems included terms of exclusivity in contracts with six customers that violate competition rules.

The probe is not over but, in an effort to more effectively police markets, Vestager is demanding the San Jose, California company changes its ways based on preliminary findings. That is meant to get around the fact that investigations can last for years, meaning any fix comes too late.

^OPIOID CRISIS-LAWSUITS

Jury selection begins after judge denies delay in federal opioid trial

CLEVELAND (AP) — Jury selection began Wednesday in the first federal trial over the opioid epidemic despite a last-minute request from lawyers to delay it because of news reports on a settlement offer.

The lawyers argued that jurors who read or saw any of the coverage would be tainted when learning of the massive amount of money possibly being discussed. Judge Dan Polster denied the request. Potential jurors were asked whether they had opinions on the drug companies going on trial.

Two Ohio counties claim drug companies that made, distributed and sold prescription painkillers engaged in a deadly conspiracy that has inflicted massive damage on their communities and created a public nuisance that costs the counties hundreds of millions of dollars a year.

^BUFFETT DIVESTMENT

Berkshire Hathaway completes sale of smaller insurance unit

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Billionaire Warren Buffett’s company has completed the sale of one of its smaller insurance companies.

Berkshire Hathaway said in a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission Tuesday it has sold Applied Underwriters, which sells workers’ compensation insurance.

Buffett said in February he agreed to take the unusual step of selling Applied Underwriters because it’s a smaller firm that competes against two larger insurance companies Berkshire owns that also sell workers’ compensation coverage.

Terms of the deal weren’t disclosed. Officials at Berkshire and Applied Underwriters didn’t immediately respond to messages Wednesday.

Berkshire rarely sells or closes any of its companies because Buffett’s preferred holding period is forever.

In the past, the only exception Buffett has made to this policy is for businesses that face the prospect of never-ending operating losses.

^SHIPPING COMPANIES-OIL POLLUTION

2 shipping companies plead guilty to hiding oil pollution

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Two shipping companies incorporated in Liberia pleaded guilty in Delaware to presenting falsified documents to the U.S. Coast Guard to hide oil pollution caused by one of their cargo ships.

A U.S. Department of Justice statement says Nederland Shipping Company and Chartworld Shipping Company also pleaded guilty Tuesday to not notifying the coast guard of the M/V Nederland Reefer’s hazardous condition after a hole developed in the vessel’s bilge water tank, compromising the hull’s integrity. The companies must pay a $1.8 million fine.

The Act to Prevent Pollution from Ships requires oily bilge water to be treated before being released into the sea. Inspectors found that chief engineer Vasileios Mazarakis was tricking an oil monitoring device, releasing untreated waste into the ocean and falsifying the ship’s oil record book.

^OIL STORAGE FIRE

Earthquake probed as possible cause of California fuel fire

CROCKETT, Calif. (AP) — Officials were trying to determine Wednesday if a 4.5 magnitude earthquake triggered an explosion at a fuel storage facility in the San Francisco Bay Area that started a fire and trapped thousands in their homes for hours because of potentially unhealthy air.

The earthquake struck about 15 miles southeast of the NuStar Energy fuel storage facility in the Bay Area community of Crockett 15 hours before the Tuesday fire that consumed thousands of gallons of fuel. Aftershocks in the same area were still being felt Wednesday, including one with a 3.4 magnitude.

State and local inspectors were investigating the fire that shut down the facility, which according to the company has 24 tanks capable of holding more than 3 million barrels of different kinds of fuels.

The seven-hour blaze erupted in towering, stubborn flames Tuesday afternoon at the facility in Crockett, about 30 miles northeast of downtown San Francisco.

A firefighter was injured and was treated at a hospital, said Contra Costa Fire Department spokesman Steve Hill, who had no details about the firefighter’s injuries.

^REFINERY FIRE

Aging, thin pipe likely cause of Philadelphia refinery fire

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Federal investigators say an aging, failed elbow pipe appears to be the cause of a June fire and subsequent explosions that left five people with minor injuries and destroyed part of the processing unit at the largest oil refinery on the East Coast.

The U.S. Chemical Safety and Hazard Investigation Board released a preliminary report Wednesday on findings from the June 21 explosion at the Philadelphia Energy Solutions Refining Complex.

The investigative update shows once the pipe failed, the flammable vapor cloud ignited and three explosions occurred within 20 minutes. The third explosion sent three large fragments weighing as much as 17 tons (15 metric tons) flying into the air.

The board will issue a final report including recommendations when the investigation is complete. The company previously announced it plans to close the refinery.

^AUTO SAFETY-STAR RATINGS

US agency plans to update auto safety ratings next year

DETROIT (AP) — The government’s highway safety agency says it plans a significant update to its automobile crash test ratings next year, and it will look at including new technology to make roads safer.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says it will study new test procedures and updates to its star rating system for automobiles, as well as technology that will better protect pedestrians and bicyclists.

The announcement comes a day before a road safety advocacy group planned a press conference to call on the agency to update the safety tests. Advocates for Highway and Auto Safety say the U.S. pioneered the ratings but they haven’t kept pace with new technology and have fallen behind other countries.

^JIM BEAM-DISTILLERY AIRBNB

Jim Beam Airbnb rental to cost the price of a bourbon bottle

(Information in the following story is from: Courier Journal, http://www.courier-journal.com )

CLERMONT, Ky. (AP) — For about $23 bucks, you can either get a bottle of Jim Beam bourbon or spend a night at the company’s distillery in Kentucky.

The Courier Journal reports the company has posted the Clermont property on Airbnb, with reservations running from Oct. 21 through the end of the year. The online posting says Jim Beam American Stillhouse renters will “join the Beam family for a weekend and live like one of Jim Beam’s seven generations of Master Distillers.”

It says stays at the property built in 1919 includes a distillery tour and tasting. The posting also promises that the three-bedroom, two-and-a-half bath rental comes with a bar fully stocked with premium Jim Beam bourbons. The posting is signed by Fred Noe, the seventh generation master distiller and Beam’s great-grandson.

