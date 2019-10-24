^FINANCIAL MARKETS

Asian shares mixed as earnings drive modest Wall St gains

BANGKOK (AP) — Asian shares were mixed today after U.S. stock indexes eked out tiny gains in a wobbly day of trading as investors reviewed another set of mixed company earnings.

Japan’s Nikkei 225 advanced 0.6% and the Hang Seng in Hong Kong climbed 0.4%. The Shanghai Composite index slipped 0.2% and the Kospi in South Korea also fell 0.2 after GDP data came in lower than expected. India’s Sensex gained 0.4%. Shares rose in Taiwan and Southeast Asia.

Yesterday on Wall Street, the S&P 500 rose 0.3%, to 3,004.52. The benchmark index had been down about 0.2% before recovering toward the end of the day.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average also rebounded from a midday drop, gaining 0.2%, to 26,833.95.

The Nasdaq composite added 0.2%, to 8,119.79. The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies picked up 0.1% to 1,552.86.

Analysts are still forecasting the S&P 500 index will end up showing a drop in earnings per share from a year earlier.

^GM STRIKE-VOTE

Workers at large GM plant in Michigan approve contract

DETROIT (AP) — Workers at one of the largest General Motors factories have voted to ratify a new contract with the company, an indication that a five-week strike could be coming to an end.

United Auto Workers Local 598 at a pickup truck plant in Flint, Michigan, approved the contract Wednesday. The local’s Facebook page says 60.9% voted in favor, while 39.1% were against. The local did not post the number of votes, but about 5,000 union members work at the plant.

Workers across the nation are voting on the new four-year deal. Voting ends Friday.

The Flint local is the second-largest in the nation, so its approval is a strong sign of passage.

Workers went on strike Sept. 16, crippling GM’s U.S. factories and costing the company an estimated $2 billion.

^JOHNSON & JOHNSON-OPIOID LAWSUIT

J&J sets aside $4 billion for proposed opioid settlement

UNDATED (AP) _ Johnson & Johnson says it has set aside $4 billion for its share of a proposed multistate agreement to settle opioid litigation, a step that forced it to slash its recently reported financial results.

In a Securities and Exchange Commission filing Wednesday, J&J said the charge cuts third-quarter net income from $4.8 billion to $1.8 billion, or from $1.81 to 66 cents per share. Its net income for 2019’s first nine months shrank from $14.2 billion to $11.1 billion, or from $5.28 to $4.13 per share.

The $4 billion would go toward a $48 billion deal, combining cash and addiction treatment drugs, proposed Friday by several state attorneys general to settle all opioid litigation against J&J, drugmaker Teva and three drug wholesalers.

The deal faces considerable opposition and may fall through.

^CALIFORNIA WILDFIRES-BLACKOUT

California utility begins another blackout amid fire fears

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Lights went out across large portions of Northern California on Wednesday as the state’s largest utility began its second massive blackout in two weeks and hinted that more outages could come this weekend due to the return of dangerous fire weather.

Pacific Gas & Electric Co. says the rolling blackouts stretching from the Sierra foothills in the northeast to areas north of the San Francisco Bay Area will ultimately impact a half-million people — or nearly 180,000 customers — in 17 counties.

In a televised briefing Wednesday night, OG&E CEO Bill Johnson defended the unpopular power outages that the utility says are necessary to reduce the risk of wildfires during periods of high wind, hot weather and low humidity.

Johnson said the company is doing a better job this time around communicating with the public, “working in lockstep” with local governments and state agencies and made sure its website where customers can get information was working well, after repeatedly crashing during the earlier outage.

The utility says the current outages will last about 48 hours.

^TESLA-RESULTS

Tesla’s stock soars after company posts surprising 3Q profit

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Tesla posted a surprising profit of $143 million in its latest quarter, raising hopes the electric car pioneer may finally be turning the corner after posting mostly losses during its first decade as a publicly held company.

The positive results announced Wednesday came after Tesla lost $1.1 billion during the first half of the year. That had caused many investors to lose faith in the company even as it boosted sales of its vehicles.

Doubts about Tesla forced its stock to fall by 23% so far this year, while the bellwether Standard & Poor’s 500 index has climbed 20% so far. But Tesla’s shares recovered much of those losses after its third-quarter numbers came out, soaring by more than 18% to $301.05.

^EUROPE-ECONOMY

Draghi era ends with divisions over latest stimulus

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — European Central Bank chief Mario Draghi (DRAHG’-ee) presides over his last policy meeting and news conference today amid questions about unusually strong internal opposition to the latest stimulus package that will be part of his legacy.

Joining the meeting of the 25-member governing council as an observer will be Draghi’s designated successor, former International Monetary Fund head Christine Lagarde, who takes office Nov. 1 after being chosen for the post by eurozone governments.

The defining moment of Draghi’s eight years in office was his statement on July 12, 2012 that the ECB would “do whatever it takes to preserve the euro, and believe me, it will be enough.” That vow, backed up by a promise to buy unlimited amounts of government bonds if needed to lower excessive borrowing costs, has been widely credited with calming financial market pressure on indebted governments such as Italy and thereby rescuing the currency union from the brink of disaster.

^JAPAN-NISSAN-GHOSN

Nissan ex-chairman Ghosn’s lawyers want charges dismissed

TOKYO (AP) — The lawyers of former Nissan Chairman Carlos Ghosn (gohn) say they have requested that financial misconduct charges against him be dismissed. Gohn is awaiting trial in Japan.

The attorneys say in a statement that they’ve filed papers in Tokyo District Court alleging prosecutorial misconduct that would prevent Ghosn from having a fair trial.

The filings say the case results from unlawful collusion between prosecutors, government officials and Nissan executives to drum up allegations.

The papers Ghosn’s lawyers filed in Tokyo District Court last week allege collusion between the prosecutors, government officials and executives at Nissan Motor Co. to drum up criminal allegations in order to remove him as chairman.

Ghosn says he is innocent. He was arrested in November 2018 and is out on bail.

